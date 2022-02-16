IRENE NESBITT

87, retired, died January 24 at Cullman Hospital in Cullman, Alabama. Proceeded in death by daughter Gwendolyn Walker. Survivors include her sons: Jaydon, Marlon and Bernadus; sisters: Emma  and Vansetta; granddaughters: LaVera and Trashell(Daryl); great-grandsons: Paris and Jaylen; great-great-granddaughter: Rylie and a host of extended family and friends. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

