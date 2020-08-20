IRENE PHILIPS PAYNE

64, day care attendant, died June 20 at North Shore Medical Center. Survivors: husband: Glen Payne; children: Shakira Payne, Glenika  Payne, Chane Payne, Glen Payne, Jr., Diedre Yearby, Tangela Finne, Kenneth McKinney, Rob Lott, Linda Lott, Elizabeth Lott, Oretta Payne, Shanika Mobley; siblings: Betty Bennett Jones, Willie Phillips, Arthur Philips, Sylvester Philips, John Bennett, Eugene Philips, Charlie Philips. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

