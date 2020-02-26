IRENE RIVERS HART

90, retired merchandise assistant, Montgomery Ward Corporate Office, died February 15. Survivors include: nieces, Debra Moore, Beverly Bailey and L. Michelle Aristide; other cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing 3-9 p.m., family hour 5-8 p.m., Friday. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Greater Bethel AME Church. Entombment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

Load entries