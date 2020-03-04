IRIS M. SHIRLEY

Retired psychiatric nurse of South Florida State Hospital, died February 29. Survivors include her sons, Edwin S. Shirley, III (Patricia C.), John A. Shirley (Terry J.), Michael H. Shirley, and Donald H. Shirley; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing/Litany 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at Church of the Incarnation. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 11 at the church.

