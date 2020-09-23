IRVING SMITH

IRVING SMITH, 72, registrar for MDPS, died September 15 at University of Miami. Survivors: daughters: Zandra Smith, Laura Johnson; sons: Jason Antonio James, Frank Carter, Kelvin Taylor; sisters: Ernestine Gordon, Barbara Reese, Deanine Johnson, Jeanine Smith, Vonya Smith; brothers: Jimmie Smith, Jerry Smith Sr, and Fred Smith. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

