JACQUELINE ELAINE MOORE

60, secretary, died April 20 at North Shore Hospital.  Survivors include: children: Jonathan Graham, John Moore, Rayvon Moore and Cherrish Moore; mother: Gertrude Parker; siblings: Brenda Scott, Patricia Stephens, Angela Stephens-Thomas, Kathy Stephens, and Henry Parker.  Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries