JACQUELYN DELORIS THOMPSON

76, retired surgical technician, died January 26 in Tallahassee, FL. Survivors include: daughters: Myrna Williams (Darrell) Cammon and Ramona (Craig) Johnson; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; uncle: Herman (Bessie) People Jr. and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Services were held Saturday February 4.

Load entries