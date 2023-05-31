JAMES GREGORY GARDNER SR.

76, cook for Florida Department of Corrections, died May 16. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at Royal Funeral Home located at 17475 NW 27 Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Pratt Memorial Holy Spirit Christian Church located 1900 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

