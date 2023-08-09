JAMES HANNA

75, retired police officer for Miami-Dade Police Department, died July 31. Survivors include wife: Evelyn Hanna; son: James Quintin; his sisters: Monya Hanna and Cassandria Hanna; grandchildren: Verdale Randolph, Dyquanique Hanna and William Q. Hanna; great-grandson: Carlton Hadley IV; five nephews; nine nieces; with a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at The Church of the Incarnation. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

