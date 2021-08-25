JAMES HILL

74, supervisor at Sydney Paper Co., died August 16. Survivors include his children: Edward Johnson, James Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Lawanda Johnson, Kawanna Nealy, Nowell Hill, Purnella Johnson, Belinda Johnson and Sonya Johnson. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at the church.

