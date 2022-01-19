JAMES SIMPKINS SR.

88, died January 8 in Hephzibah, GA. Survivors include children: Safia, Delores, Carolyn, Felix and Vanessa; grandchildren: Chris and Cory (Miami Gardens), Andre and Anwaar (Washington DC), Marcus (GA), Terall and Phillip (Miami Gardens), Jason (VA), Crystal (GA), Raechelle (Tallahassee), Trieniece (Miami Gardens), Caela (GA), Toi (Washington DC), and Melody; siblings: Pierce Jr., Lelia, Lillian and Willie; 16 great-grands; four great great-grands and other relatives. Viewing 10 a.m., - 2 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Interment at Caballero Southern.

