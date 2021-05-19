JANICE LYNETTE CLYDE

57, domestic worker, died May 8.  Survivors include: children: Javelle McClain and TaMisha Solomon; siblings: TaMyah McClain, Zachariah Murphy, Nehemiah Destin, Donna Turbe-Breaux, Ancelina King, Shelley Mae Turbe-Thomas, Maureen Turbe, Terri-Ann Blyden-Webbe, Lynel Stevens, Catherine Browne-Murray and Deborah Browne. Service 10 a.m, Thursday in the  chapel.

