JASON PATRICK WASHINGTON

52,  stage  technician  setup for local 500 union, died June 11. Survivors include his parents, James and Dolores Washington; brother, James P. Washington; aunt, Carolyn Smith; uncles, Charles Wright (Kathy) and Kenneth Wright (Linda); niece, Jamara Washington; and a host of other relative and friends.  Private  Memorial Service 2 p.m., Thursday in the chapel.                                                                                       

Load entries