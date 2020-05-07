JAYE WILLIAMS

76, joined her heavenly family on April 17. As the matriarch of the Williams family, she was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Jaye was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Elias L. Dickson and Mrs. AuxVasse J. Dickson, and sister, Lynne Michelle Dickson. She is survived by her four children, Ingrid Yvette, Terence (Maria), Eric Elias (Shakina), and Jay-Lynn AuxVasse (Jameel); seven grandchildren, Stephen Joseph (Kimberly), Richard Jonathon (Jane), Eric Elias, Jr., Morgan Sophia, Elizabeth AuxVasse, Kaitlyn Camille, and Eva Simone; five great grandchildren, Stephen Joseph, Jr., Christian Eric, Khloe Nevaeh, Charles Pierre, and Sebastien Nkosi. Final arrangements were entrusted to Swanson's Funeral Home in Detroit, MI. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

