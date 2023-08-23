JC SPURLING

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 80F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 80F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.