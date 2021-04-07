JEAN HARRY PASQUET

72, environ-mental tech, died  March 28 at home.   Survivors include: wife: Joanna Hall; children: Jeremy Pasquet, Bryant Hall, Michal Hall, Travis Hall, Michael Pasquet, Tavares Hall, Kimberley Pasquet, Jeanee Pasquet, Jessica Celestin and LaKiesha Hall; sister: Marie Pasquier; brothers and sisters in law: Willie Hall, Willie Johnsens, Louise Hall, Katherine Johnson, Helen Ramsey and Eleanor Hall.  Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. 

Load entries