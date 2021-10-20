JEAN WILMORE

86, baker, died October 14 at Mt. Sinai hospital. Survivors include her daughters: Karen D. Wilmore and Tangela Standifer; cousin: Kimberly Woods; granddaughters: Lachresha Wilmore, Charmaine Moreland, Karon Wilmore and Karenthia Wilmore; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Temple Baptist Church.                                                                                      

