JEANNETTE ALLEN BARNES

59, loving mother and adored sister, died July 29 at home. Survivors include her son: Andra Barnes; daughter: Alexaundria Barnes, M.D.; brother: Earl Allen; sister: Stacie Ritchey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., followed by Ivy Beyond The Wall service 7 p.m., Monday, August 7 in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 8 at Holy Redeemer Catholic  Church. 

