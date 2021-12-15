JEFFERSON FILROY STUBBS

56, construction worker, died November 25 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Viewing 4 - 8 p.m., Thursday in the chapel, 13700 NW 19 Avenue Unit 8, Opa-locka Florida 33054.  Service 9 a.m., Friday at Church of God Of Prophecy, 4258 NW 1 Ave, Miami, Fl 33127.

