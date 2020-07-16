JERROD ADDISON

30, entertainer, died July 6. Survivors include: parents, Leonard and Alberta Addison; son, Jerrod Nasir Zion Addison; brother, Leonard Addison, Jr.(April); grandmother, Mattie Chatmon; other relatives. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

