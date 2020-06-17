JERROD LAWRENCE DENNIS

34, laborer at Coca-Cola, died June 10 at Palmetto General. Survivors: son: Jerrod Ryder Dennis; mother: Rashaund Deshazior; father: Calvin Cobb; siblings: Chandy Ponder, Jasmine Deshazior, Cameron Dennis, Akilah Deshazior, Jamar Deshazior, Kaeden Deshazior, Javoris Deshazior, Kiyona Jackson, Calvin Cobb II, Itica, Tevin,Tyesha, Capri, Caron, Ciara; grandmother: Betty Jean Dennis. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

