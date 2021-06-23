JERRY J CLAY, SR

83, retired chief respiratory therapist, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, died June 11. Survivers include: daughter: Sharon D. Clay-Buie  (Isaac); sons: Jerry J. Clay, Jr. (Sonja) and Craig L. Clay (Chantel); brothers: Lonnie P. Clay and Jimmy K. Clay; sisters: Carolyn Clay, Linda F. Clay-Phillips and Elmira Clay-Griffin; and a host of other relatives. Viewing 5-7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Saturday in the chapel. Entombment: Fred Hunter’s Hollywood Memorial Gardens. 

