Death Notice
JERRY SAUNDERS
born to Mizpah Burroughs and Jerry Saunders Sr. on November 28, 1949, in Miami, Florida. Jerry departed this life peacefully on Friday, February 24, at Trustbridge Hospice Care in West Palm Beach, FL at the age of 73.
Brother Saunders embraced life with laughter, loved deeply with passion, and followed his faith devotedly. He was loyal to all whom he loved and his memory will be cherished fondly. He is survived by his loving daughter: Chinue Saunders; a host of family; friends; and “brothers” of Masjid Ibrahim.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted by Masjid Ibrahim in his honor at 6800 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33150. Services were held Thursday, March 2, at Riyadh UI Jannah Funeral Home.
