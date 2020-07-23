JESSE RICHARD USHER, JR. aka “Sonny"

74, retired electrical crane worker for Great Lakes Steel for 34 years, died July 11 at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital, Detroit, MI. Survivors include: sons, Joseph Martin (Shawn), Darren Usher; sisters, Helen Lewis, Lillie Mary Dopson, and Bernice Henderson (Bob).  Service in Detroit Michigan and will be live Streamed at New Birth Baptist Church, Opa Locka, FL on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

