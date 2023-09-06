JESSIE LEE WILLIAMS

89, died August 27. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central.

