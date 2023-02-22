JESSIE LEWIS TANNER

88, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died February 8 at Methodist Hospital in Sugarland, TX. Survivors include her daughter: Wanda Tanner Kimbrough (Edward); son: Walter Bryant Tanner II; sister: Verna Lewis Edington; granddaughter: Jhanelle Tanner Simpson-Blake (Richard); great-grandchildren: Bella and Ethan Simpson-Blake; nieces: Willette Tanner McGee, Robin Boone McFadden (Rev. Herbert-deceased), Susie Boone and LaTaryn Edington Gay (Gregory); nephews: Desmond Tanner Boone (Vickie) and Waymond Franklin Tanner; and a host of other sorrowing family members and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville.

