JIMMIE CARL KNOWLES

78, retired sales manager for Bentleys Luggage and Gifts Corporation, died July 4 at North Shore Hospital. Survivors include his son: Justin Knowles; grandson: Jontre K. Knowles; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing  3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church.

