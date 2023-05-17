JOHN C. BAIN

72, retired distribution center manger for the Miami Herald, died May 6 at South Miami Hospital. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel located 15011 W. Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL. Wake 6 - 10 p.m., Friday at The Omega Center located 15600 NW 42 Avenue, Miami, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church located 1881 NW 103 Street, Miami, FL.

