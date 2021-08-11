JOHN EARL BEAN

76, postal worker for United States Postal Service died August 5 at home. Survivors include his son: Torian E. Bean; daughter: Arneatra Bean; grandsons: Theodore Richardson III, and Torian E. Bean II; granddaughter: Tori E. Bean; brothers: Arthur Bean, Derek Lane, Patrick Lane, Danny Bivens, and John Bivens; sisters: Barbara Brackett, Rhonda Wilcox and Gussie Bean; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Viewng 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel follow by Service 2:30 p.m.

