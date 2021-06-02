JOHN HENRY HARRIS, JR.

78, USPS, died May 28.  Survivors include: sister: Mattie Harris; sons: Emory Grant and Johnny Moore Jr.; grandchildren: Ava Grant, Teven Grant, LaToya Grant, Ebonee Grant, David Bain, Camelio Grant, Willie Grant and Daina Grant; nephew: Johnnie Moore, III; niece: Shonteaka Moore.  Service 2 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

