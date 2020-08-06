JOHN JOHNSON

85, retired charge nurse for South Florida State Hospital, died July 31. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Barbara McElveen (Leroy); son, Michael Andrew, Sr.; seven grandchildren; and a host of sorrowing nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-6 p.m., Monday, August 10. Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 12 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.  

