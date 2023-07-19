JOHNNIE LEE WILLIAMS

81, entrepreneur for Landscaping, died July 10 at University of Miami Hospital. Survivors include: his son, Terrance Williams (Carolyn); daughters, Cheryl Williams and Tamika Hardy; sister, Betty Williams-Hicks; brother, Melvin Williams; many grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

 

