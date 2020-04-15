JONAS TURNER

94, retired longshoreman, died April 13.  Survivors include daughters, Anne Turner Herriott, Linda Ellison, and Margaret D. Hatcher; sons:  Elba Turner, Willie C. Turner, Albert L. Turner, Johnes Turner, Michael Turner and Ron Turner; brother, Freddie Bryant; sister, Bernice Frazier; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 12 p.m., Saturday in the chapel. 

