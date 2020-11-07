JORETTA D. BODISON

JORETTA D. BODISON, 82, retired assistant manager/data processing for Eastman Kodac Inc., died October 28. Survivors include: husband, retired Presiding Elder John L. Bodison; daughter: Rev. Sheilah Robinson; sisters: Mattie Henderson (Leonard), and Grace Dials; brothers: Harry Dials and John Dials; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Martin Memorial A.M.E. Church. Service will be live streamed via Facebook on Mt. Zion-Miami Gardens’ web page: @MZAMEMiami Gardens. In Lieu of flowers the Bodison family request that donations be made to the building fund for New Bethel A.M.E. Church, South Bay in memory of Sister Joretta Bodison.

