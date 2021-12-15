JOSEPH MIDDLEBROOKS

79, retired Architect, President and Owner of Joseph Middlebrooks and Associates Inc. and retired Professor for the University of Miami School of Architect, died November 25 at home. Survivors include his sons: Jameel Brandon Middlebrooks and Edwin Jabari Middlebrooks; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Omega Service for Apha Phi Alpha, Inc. 5 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10:30 a.m., Saturday at Fulford United Methodist Church.

