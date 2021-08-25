JOSIE M. JONES

87, retired secretary and office manager in the Dade County Public Schools system, died August 13 at Jackson South Community Hospital. Survivors include: brothers: Major Mitchell (Irene) and Donald Jordan; sister: Yvonne Hill (Calvin Deceased);  children: Debra Davis (Joseph), Berthina Jamison (George), Burk Jones, Jr. (Monica), Lisa Morris (Daniel); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Today at Second Baptist Church Richmond Heights. Service 1 p.m., Thursday at the church.

Load entries