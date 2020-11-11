JOSIE MARKITA CULMER

JOSIE MARKITA CULMER, 31, laborer, died November 6 at home. Survivors: mother: Juanita Lyons; brothers: Mark, Arthur, Shawn, Daniel; sisters: Julia, Meashia, Arthurann, Sherketter. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at 59th Pentecostal Church of God.

