JUANITA BELL LEWIS

74, retired reservation agent, Delta Airline, died June 3. Survivors include: daughter, Bridget L. Monestime (Frank); sons, Michael (Janet) and Colby Lewis; fiancé, Charmaine; other relatives and friends. Viewing 12-2 p.m., with service to follow at 2 p.m., Friday in the chapel. 

