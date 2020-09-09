82, educator, MDCPS, died September 6.  Survivors include her husband: Fran; son: Frank T. Buggs, II; daughter: Marisse McCray (Johnny); sister: Ginger Colebrooks. Viewing 3- 7 p.m., Friday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2400 Northwest 68th Street, Miami, Florida 33147. Service 2 p.m., at the church. No wake or repast, service will be lived stream on the Wright and Young’s Facebook page.

Load entries