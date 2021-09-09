In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
JUANITA D. BUGGS
10/29/1937 - 09/06/2020
You are not a forgotten love one, nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory last; we will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore; and as time goes by, we’ll miss you more.
Your loving smile, your gentle face. No one can ever fill your special place here in our hearts.
From Frank T., Marisse, Frank II, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.
