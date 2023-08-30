JUANITA H. SMITH

82, retired guidance counselor, died August 20 at home. Viewing 5 – 7 p.m., Friday at Greater St. Paul A.M.E. Church, located at 3680 Thomas Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at the church.

 

