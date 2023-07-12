JUDGE ALFONSO LEO ADDERLY

84, retired Judge for Miami Dade County, died July 4 at University of Miami Hospital. Survivors include: his wife, Wilda B. Adderly; daughters: Elaine Adderly Breedlove and Kimberly Adderly Brush: son, Samuel Adderly; 5 grandchildren; cousin, George Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Service 7:06 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the Church of The Incarnation. 

