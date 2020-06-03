JUDITH JACKSON JOHNSON

45, early childhood educator at Tallatonna Head Start. Survivors: husband: Orenthal Johnson; daughters: Alexis Rogers, Simone Johnson, Candice Johnson; mother: Carlene Wilson; sister: Douglene Jackson; brother: Jason Lafortune. Viewing 5-8 p.m., Friday at Greater Love Full Gospel Church. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at the church.

