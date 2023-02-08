JUDITH M. BENEBY

60, program administrator for Medicaid, died February 1 at home.  Survivors include her sister: Althea Duren (Obie); brother: Gregory Beneby; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Church of God of Prophecy No. 1.

