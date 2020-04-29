KAREN RANAE JOHNSON

61, retired 911 dispatcher, City of Miami Police, died April 16. Survivors include: daughter, Saamara X. Gilliard; father, Herbert Johnson; sisters, Phyllis M. Johnson, Natalie Jeff and Tari Johnson; brother, Dwayne Johnson; aunt, Barbara Brown; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Thursday. Service 11 a.m., Friday in the chapel.

Load entries