KARIN CHATFIELD-DIGGS

45, Security for Miami Dade Public Schools, died October 25 in Miami. Viewing 3 - 8 p.m., Friday at 59th Street Pentecostal Church of God, 2295 NW 59 Street, Miami, Florida 33142. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church, 2330 NW 93rd Street, Miami, Florida 33142.

