KATHERINE E. TUCKER

61, retired teacher for Bethany Kindergarten and Daycare, died March 6. Katherine E. Tucker was a member of Bethany SDA Church in Miami, FL. Where she served various leadership roles such as Community Service Leader and Bible worker.Viewing 4-9 p.m., Saturday at Royal Funeral Home,17475 NW 27 Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

