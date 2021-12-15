KATHY COTTLE

59, employee of Miami Dade Parks and Recreations, died December 9 at Aventura Hospital. Viewing  6 - 8 p.m., Friday at Roberto Clemente Park, 101 NW 34th Street, Miami, Fl. 33127. Graveside service 12 p.m., Saturday at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Memorial Park; 11655 SW 117 Avenue.

