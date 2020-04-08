KATRINA TYRE

75, retired cashier, Home Depot, died April 1. Survivors include: mother, Easter Mae Fort; husband, Leamon; sons, Leamon, Jr. (Deanna), Darrin and Kevin Tyre(Marilyn); daughters, Cassandra and Lynette Tyre; grandchildren; and other relatives. Viewing 11 a.m.-1 p.m., today with service to follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to be made to: Mr. Leamon Tyre, Sr.

Load entries