KAVIN ALEXANDER HOPKINS

entrepreneur, for various companies died January 23. Survivors include his wife, Emma Bell Hopkins; father, Leonard Hopkins; brothers, Stephen V. Hopkins, Kenneth Hopkins and Michael L. Hopkins; daughters, Kiyata Hopkins Brown and Jhane Hopkins; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));