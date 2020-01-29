KAVIN ALEXANDER HOPKINS

entrepreneur, for various companies died January 23. Survivors include his wife, Emma Bell Hopkins; father, Leonard Hopkins; brothers, Stephen V. Hopkins, Kenneth Hopkins and Michael L. Hopkins; daughters, Kiyata Hopkins Brown and Jhane Hopkins; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville.                    

